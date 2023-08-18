AP Dhillon First of a Kind: Singer pens note as his docu-series releases; Rumored GF Banita Sandhu REACTS

Indo-Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon enjoys massive popularity, and his journey from a small village in Punjab to being a global superstar is nothing short of inspiring. His fans are in for a treat as the singer’s docu-series AP Dhillon: First of a Kind has premiered on Amazon Prime Video today, and it traces his musical journey. As the series premiered on OTT, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram account to share a short yet heartfelt note for his fans. His rumored ladylove Banita Sandhu also commented on his post, and her lovely comment is garnering a lot of attention.

Banita Sandhu’s comment on AP Dhillon’s post

AP Dhillon took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a poster of his docu-series AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. In his caption, the ‘Dil Nu’ singer wrote how he has never been as nervous about anything in his life. He shared that they have tried to keep the docu-series as real as possible. “I have never been so nervous about something in my whole life. We tried to keep it as real as possible. Hope I made you all proud #apdhillononprime watch now,” wrote AP Dhillon.

The comment section was flooded with fans showing their support for the Brown Munde singer. However, AP Dhillon’s rumored girlfriend Banita Sandhu caught the most attention. She wrote, “so proud of you,” along with a red heart emoji. Ranveer Singh also dropped heart emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Ranveer Singh also gave a shoutout to AP Dhillon on his Instagram stories, and wrote, “We all love the music, but the magic behind the music has always been a mystery to most. The new docuseries 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' on Prime Video gives insight into the rise of this enigmatic musical phenomenon. You know AP....now, meet Amrit.”

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu’s dating rumors

AP Dhillon and Banita Sandhu sparked dating rumors after they featured together in the singer’s music video With You. The video features love-filled moments of the two. Meanwhile, a short video clip of them kissing also went viral on Instagram. Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon were then spotted together as they arrived for the premiere of the singer’s docu-series.

