'AP Dhillon in the house': How Kareena Kapoor partied hard with Malaika-Arjun & more for Amrita’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan partied hard with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, AP Dhillon and others, as Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday in style. See PICS here...

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Updated on Feb 01, 2023   |  04:54 AM IST  |  5.3K
Kareena Kapoor Khan, AP Dhillon, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora
Kareena Kapoor Khan with AP Dhillon, Amrita Arora, and Malaika Arora (Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently had a gala time with her close friends on Tuesday night, as her BFF Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday in style. The popular star hosted a private birthday bash for Amrita at her residence, which was attended by some of the most popular faces from the film industry, including Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, singer AP Dhillon, and many others. The pictures from Kareena's special bash for Amrita Arora are now going viral.

Amrita Arora's birthday bash

Birthday girl Amrita Arora, who celebrated her special day with her sister Malaika Arora and close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at the couple's residence, looked pretty in a lovely black dress. Host Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, looked simply stylish in a black sleeveless top, which she paired with leather trousers, a statement necklace, and rosy make-up. In the picture shared by Kareena, Saif Ali Khan is seen in his casual best in a white kurta and pajama.

Check out the pictures and videos from Amrita Arora's birthday bash, below:

Amrita Arora with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others attend

Amrita Arora's elder sister Malaika Arora attended the birthday bash which was held at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence, with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika is seen in a bodycon black and beige top, which she paired with printed beige trousers. She completed her look with a Gucci belt, a statement clutch, and a messy bun. Popular actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar attended the bash with his wife Shibani Dandekar. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan with AP Dhillon, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Mallika Bhat and Amrita Arora

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram / Manav Manglani Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!