'AP Dhillon in the house': How Kareena Kapoor partied hard with Malaika-Arjun & more for Amrita’s birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently had a gala time with her close friends on Tuesday night, as her BFF Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday in style. The popular star hosted a private birthday bash for Amrita at her residence, which was attended by some of the most popular faces from the film industry, including Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, singer AP Dhillon, and many others. The pictures from Kareena's special bash for Amrita Arora are now going viral.

Birthday girl Amrita Arora, who celebrated her special day with her sister Malaika Arora and close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at the couple's residence, looked pretty in a lovely black dress. Host Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, looked simply stylish in a black sleeveless top, which she paired with leather trousers, a statement necklace, and rosy make-up. In the picture shared by Kareena, Saif Ali Khan is seen in his casual best in a white kurta and pajama.

Check out the pictures and videos from Amrita Arora's birthday bash, below: