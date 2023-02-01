'AP Dhillon in the house': How Kareena Kapoor partied hard with Malaika-Arjun & more for Amrita’s birthday
Kareena Kapoor Khan partied hard with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, AP Dhillon and others, as Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday in style. See PICS here...
Kareena Kapoor Khan recently had a gala time with her close friends on Tuesday night, as her BFF Amrita Arora celebrated her birthday in style. The popular star hosted a private birthday bash for Amrita at her residence, which was attended by some of the most popular faces from the film industry, including Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, singer AP Dhillon, and many others. The pictures from Kareena's special bash for Amrita Arora are now going viral.
Amrita Arora's birthday bash
Birthday girl Amrita Arora, who celebrated her special day with her sister Malaika Arora and close friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan at the couple's residence, looked pretty in a lovely black dress. Host Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, looked simply stylish in a black sleeveless top, which she paired with leather trousers, a statement necklace, and rosy make-up. In the picture shared by Kareena, Saif Ali Khan is seen in his casual best in a white kurta and pajama.
Check out the pictures and videos from Amrita Arora's birthday bash, below:
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others attend
Amrita Arora's elder sister Malaika Arora attended the birthday bash which was held at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence, with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika is seen in a bodycon black and beige top, which she paired with printed beige trousers. She completed her look with a Gucci belt, a statement clutch, and a messy bun. Popular actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar attended the bash with his wife Shibani Dandekar.
