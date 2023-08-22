AP Dhillon says he got offers to do Bollywood music but chose otherwise; 'I’m not against anything but...'

AP Dhillon, the celebrated rapper-singer, is unarguably one of the most loved names in the entertainment industry. The Punjab-born Canadian singer established himself as one of the most sought-after independent musicians in the music industry, with a career span of 14 years. The Brown Munde singer is now busy promoting his highly anticipated docu-series AP Dhillon: One of a Kind, which was dropped on Amazon Prime Video, on August 18, Friday. In a recent chat with Film Companion, Dhillon revealed his take on pursuing a Bollywood career.

AP Dhillon says he got offers to do Bollywood music

In his interview with Film Companion, AP Dhillon aka Amritpal Singh Dhillon was asked why he has not tried a hand in Bollywood, yet. Interestingly, the Saada Pyaar singer revealed that he is not against pursuing a career in the Hindi film industry. According to the famous rapper-singer, he has been receiving quite a lot of offers from Bollywood.

"Maybe, If it is the right time, then I will do it for sure. I’m open to it, but I will do it when I feel the time is right. I have been asked to do tracks for so many films or give my tracks to movies. I don’t want to do this for now. I’m not against anything but I will do it whenever I feel that the time is right," AP Dhillon explained. The singer's new revelation has left his Indian fans, who are eagerly waiting for his Bollywood songs, highly excited.

