Aparshakti Khurana is all set to fly to Chandigarh amid COVID-19

With lockdown strictures being relaxed, actor Aparshakti Khurana on Saturday announced that he is now all set to travel to his hometown, Chandigarh.

Taking to social media, Aparshakti posted a throwback picture with his mom and wrote: "Mom and me are Spec-tacular together! #GoingToMumma #GoingToChandigarh #SeeYouSoonMumma."

Seeing the post, many of his friends conveyed "safe travel" wishes.

Actor Sunny Singh commented: "Dhyaan Naal."

Singer Lisha Mishra wrote: "Safe travels and sending love."

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Aparshakti had expressed how badly he misses his family -- especially his brother Ayushmann Khurrana's children.

"I have many things to do after the lockdown. Going back to the set would be the first and most important thing, but apart from work, I would love to run in an open football field and breath under the sky. Also, I would love to meet my brother, Ayushmann Khurrana's children, Virajveer and Varushka. I would try to go to Chandigarh to meet my parents," he had said.

On the film front, Aparshakti will be seen as a solo hero for the first time in "helmet", opposite Pranutan.

