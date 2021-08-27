Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja welcome first child; Introduce baby Arzoie A Khurana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti Khurana has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has embraced parenthood for the first time. Yes! You read it right, Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti Ahuja have welcomed their first child today. The proud father took to Instagram to share the big news with his fans and revealed that the baby has arrived today. This isn’t all. The Stree actor also revealed the name of his newborn baby.

Aparshakti took his Instagram story and shared a sweet post wherein a baby elephant was seen sitting on a cloud and was gazing at the sky filled with pink stars. This irresistibly cute pic came with a note which introduced baby Khurana to the world as Arzoie. It read as, “Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana. Born August 27th, 2021”. Although the proud father didn’t reveal the gender of the little munchkin, it is speculated that Aakriti and Aparshakti have become parents to a cute baby girl.

Take a look at Aparshakti Khurana’s post announcing the arrival of his baby:

For the uninitiated, Aparshakti and Aakriti had tied the knot in 2014. And while there have been speculations about Aakriti’s pregnancy, the Dangal actor confirmed the news around two months ago with a beautiful pic wherein he was kissing Aakriti’s baby bump. In the caption, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor wrote, “लॉकडाउन में काम तो एक्सपैंड हो नहीं पाया तो हमें लगा फ़ैमिली ही एक्सपैंड कर लेते हैं (Since the work did not expand in the lockdown, so we thought might as well expand the family.)”

