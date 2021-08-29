Aparshakti Khurana on becoming a father to a baby girl: Half me and half the person I love

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana were blessed with a baby girl on Friday. The Luka Chuppi actor took to his social media handle and announced the name of his daughter Arzoie. Now in a chat with a leading daily, Aparshakti opened up on becoming a father and revealed that he is inspired by his brother Ayushmann Khurrana.

Speaking to Bombay Times, the actor said, “Growing your family with the love of your life is a great feeling. We were a little stressed about the baby’s birth, but by God’s grace, it went smoothly. I can’t thank God enough for being so kind to us. We feel truly blessed.”

Recollecting the moment when he held the little bundle of joy in his hands for the first time, he said he can’t describe it in words and added “to see that this little baby is half me and half the person I love is so heart-warming.”

Aparshakti also added that the last few months were quite nerve-wracking and shared, “Sometimes, I would get nervous about becoming a father, as it is my first time. During such instances, Aakriti would assure me that everything would be fine. I want to be a good parent; I have so many great fathers around me to take inspiration from.”

Aparshakti added that his brother Ayushmann Khurrana, a father to two kids, is his inspirations. The actor said Ayushmann is a great father and he is definitely inspired by him. He revealed that he and his wife Aakriti have been taking parenting tips from Ayushmann and Tahira.

