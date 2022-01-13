Aparshakti Khurana cancels daughter Arzoie’s 1st Lohri: Will have her share of ‘rewaris, phullas'

Aparshakti Khurana recently embraced fatherhood and is now excited for the upcoming festival of Lohri, as it will be his daughter’s first. However, the actor has decided to cut down the celebrations keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases. Though there won’t be any grand celebration, the actor is planning to spend the entire day with Arzoie and even have her share of ‘rewaris, phullas and the moongfali’.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said since it is Arzoie’s first Lohri, he and his wife Aakriti Ahuja would have loved to have their extended family and close friends join for the celebration. The actor and his family were reportedly planning to go to Chandigarh, however, they decided to cancel the plans amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The ‘Helmet’ star recalled his childhood memories and said, “I have many good childhood memories associated with Lohri and the vibrancy of this festival. The songs, the dances, the coming together of families will always be something I’ll cherish. Mumma makes us chant Til Sarhey Paap Sarhey Paapiyaan De Paap Jadhien. I can’t wait for Arzoie to grow up and chant the same in front of the holy fire with her mouth full of popcorn and rewaris.”

Talking about Arzoie’s first Lohri, Aparshakti said, “Arzoie is too small right now to learn about this festival but I plan to give all my time to her and even have her share of ‘rewaris, phullas and the moongfali! Even if it ruins my calorie count for the day”.