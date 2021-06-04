Aparshakti Khurana confirms expecting his first child with wife Aakriti Ahuja; Shares stunning PIC

Aparshakti Khurana recently posted a beautiful picture with his wife Aakriti Ahuja announcing that she is pregnant. Several celebrities like Shreya Dhan and Kartik Aaryan reacted in the comment section.

Aparshakti Khurana just posted an absolutely wonderful picture with his wife Aakriti Ahuja announcing that she is pregnant and they are expecting their first child. Aparshakti and Aakriti are married for over 6 years now as they tied the knot on 7 September 2014. Just like his brilliant comedic roles in the films, Aparshakti is known for being humorous otherwise as well which is prevalent from his funny caption where he wrote, “लॉकडाउन में काम तो एक्सपैंड हो नहीं पाया तो हमें लगा फ़ैमिली ही एक्सपैंड कर लेते हैं (Since the work did not expand in the lockdown, so we thought might as well expand the family.)

The breathtaking still in black and white symbolizes the sheer love between Aparshakti and Aakriti and several fans as well as their celebrity friends took to the comment section and warmly congratulated the couple. Jonita Gandhi, who is good friends with Aparshakti as both of them even appeared in a dance video together took to the comments and congratulated them with multiple lovely emojis. Aparshakti’s ‘Luka Chuppi’ co-star Kartik Aaryan wrote “Congratulations” in the comments. ‘Scam 1992’ fame Shreya Dhan also showered wishes on the couple and wrote, “Congratulations”. Sunny Singh wrote, “Congratulations mere bhai, lots of love to both of you!!”.

Take a look at the post:

On the work front, Aparshakti started his journey in cinema with starrer ‘Dangal’ and made his presence felt in several comedy films like ‘Stree’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, and ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’ amongst others. He even featured in the webspace and did excellently well with ‘Kanpuriye’. His forthcoming venture includes ‘Helmet’.

