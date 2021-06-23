Aparshakti Khurana on embracing parenthood with Aakriti: 'I do feel a sense of responsibility'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who is all set to embrace fatherhood, dropped a picture from his wife’s maternity shoot. In a recent chat, he added that he has already started taking tips for parenting.

It is said that parenthood is a blessing beyond measure and actor Aparshakti Khurana cannot wait to enjoy it. Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti are set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Earlier this month, ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor took to his social media handle to announce the good news in the most hilarious way. Posting a monochrome picture with his wife, the actor wrote, “Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We couldn’t expand our work amid lockdown, so we thought of expanding the family instead)”.

Recently, Aparshakti dropped a picture for his fans from Aakriti’s maternity photoshoot. In the picture, the actor was seen caressing the mom-to-be's baby bump. The impending fatherhood is gradually bringing a change in the actor. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ actor said he cannot describe the feelings in words when he first got to know that they were expecting their little bundle of joy. Aparshakti said, “I am yet to experience parenthood in its entirety but yes I do feel a sense of responsibility to become a better person for my child.” Dad-to-be has already started taking tips from his father, brother and other dads around him.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) Bollywood actor Aparshakti and his wife, who are expecting their little bundle of joy, tied the knot in September 2014. Meanwhile, on the work front, he has been a part of several films like Stree, Luka Chuppi and more. Now, the actor will soon be seen in Satram Ramani’s directorial ‘Helmet’.

