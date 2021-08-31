Aparshakti Khurana gives a glimpse of newborn baby girl Arzoie and his ‘happy love triangle’

Aparshakti Khurana is over the moon for all the right reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, he has begun a new chapter of life after embracing parenthood for the first time. Yes! Aparshakti Khurana is now a father of a beautiful baby girl. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor had announced the arrival of his daughter Arzoie with a sweet post during the weekend. And while wishes have been pouring in from all corners, Aparshakti has now taken the social media by a storm as he shared the first glimpse of his little angel.

Taking to Instagram, Aparshakti had shared a beautiful pic of his daughter holding her mother Aakriti’s finger while the Stree had held their hands. In this pic, which was clicked by Ombre by Harsheen Jammu, the newborn munchkin’s face was cropped by the way she held on to her mom and dad and it spoke a child and parents’ unconditional love. Aparshakti also gave it a beautiful caption and wrote, “It’s a happy love triangle for life @aakritiahuja #ArzoieAkhurana” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Aparshakti Khurana’s post:

Recently, the Dangal actor had also opened up on embracing fatherhood for the first time. Speaking to Bombay Times, the actor said, “Growing your family with the love of your life is a great feeling. We were a little stressed about the baby’s birth, but by God’s grace, it went smoothly. I can’t thank God enough for being so kind to us. We feel truly blessed. To see that this little baby is half me and half the person I love is so heart-warming”.

