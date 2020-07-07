Aparshakti Khurana on Helmet: It will bring a smile on people's face

  1. Home
Actor Aparshakti Khurana says his upcoming film "Helmet" will bring a smile on people's faces, with a sensible message in the middle of their stressful schedules.
1593 reads Mumbai
"Absorbing the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic and the crisis that has followed is going to take us some time. As that happens, I cherish everything that makes me smile and laugh. The movies will be crucial in aiding people's abilities to cope with different pressures," Aparshakti said.

He added: " I can safely assure viewers that 'Helmet' will be the recess of fun and bring a smile on people's face with a sensible message in the middle of their stressful schedules."

Directed by Satram Ramani, "Helmet" is a quirky comedy that depicts the ground reality in the heartlands of the country, where talking about protection is awkward.

Ramani said: "The movie industry has been on a break for months now. When it kicks off again, people will rely on cinema to sit back, relax, smile and have a good time with their family. Our film will rise to the occasion to entertain them as much as possible."

The film pairs Aparshakti opposite the late Nutan's grand-daughter Pranutan, and also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.

Credits :IANS

