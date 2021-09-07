Aparshakti Khurana holds baby girl Arzoie close in NEW photo as wife Aakriti Ahuja drops anniversary wish.

It has just been a few weeks since Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja became parents and their baby girl Arzoie has become the center of their world. Rightly so, the couple are soaking in the bliss of becoming first-time parents. They are also celebrating their wedding anniversary today and wife Aakriti dropped a special wish on Instagram.

Taking to the gram, Aakriti shared a photo of dad Aparshakti and daughter Arzoie napping. The sweet moment was the most heartwarming one we've seen in a long time. The Helmet actor held his baby girl Arzoie close as he also napped with her. Sharing the photo, Aakriti wished her husband a happy anniversary.

She wrote, "7 years of calm and chaos summed up. #HappyAnniversary @aparshakti_khurana." Aakriti's followers were quick to drop heart and love struck emojis over the post.

Take a look at Aakriti Ahuja's anniversary post below:

In a recent interview, Aparshakti Khurana had opened up about fatherhood. The actor said, "Growing your family with the love of your life is a great feeling. We were a little stressed about the baby’s birth, but by God’s grace, it went smoothly. I can’t thank God enough for being so kind to us. We feel truly blessed."

Aparshakti also added that the last few months were quite nerve-wracking and shared, “Sometimes, I would get nervous about becoming a father, as it is my first time. During such instances, Aakriti would assure me that everything would be fine. I want to be a good parent; I have so many great fathers around me to take inspiration from."

