Aparshakti Khurana is overwhelmed to be a part of quirky song 'Ghanta'

Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana features in a quirky new music video that marks the singing debut of Jackky Bhagnani.

Titled "Ghanta", the song has been composed by Vayu. "It's a nice, quirky and happy song. Music has been my constant companion during the lockdown and I felt great to be a part of this track," Aparshakti said.

"The song depicts how things went in our life amid the pandemic. So, it is a very relatable track. Feels great to be featured in the video. I hope the audience will love it," Aparshakti added. On the film front, Aparshakti will be next seen in "Helmet" opposite Nutan's grand-daughter Pranutan. The comedy is his first solo hero project.

Credits :IANS

