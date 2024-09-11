Aparshakti Khurana recalls lead actor didn’t allow him to come ‘on stage’ at trailer launch of their film just 3 minutes before event: ‘I kept waiting’

Actor Aparshakti Khurana has been riding high on professional success. After Stree 2, he is gearing up for his next film, titled Berlin. Meanwhile, the actor recently recalled the time when he wasn’t allowed to attend the trailer launch of a movie by his lead co-star.

During a recent conversation with The Lallantop, Aparshakti Khurana was accompanied by his Berlin co-star Rahul Bose. The Poorna actor shared that he wasn’t given a chair on the debut movie sets. Reacting to his experience, the Stree 2 actor remarked that each one of the actors experienced a lot of weird things.

He further explained his point by sharing one of his experiences without naming the actor. He recollected the memories of doing a great film that had an amazing set. The actor admitted to having a great time working on it as everyone performed well.

"Everyone saw the film before the trailer launch and liked it a lot. Trailer launch se teen minute pehle us actor ne ye bol diya producer ko ki, ‘Apar should not be on the stage. Baaki sab actor ko bula lijiye. (Three minutes before the trailer launch, that actor told the producer that 'Apar should not be on stage. You can call all the other actors)," he shared.

The actor went on to mention that he was shooting in Amritsar and had especially returned to Mumbai to attend the film event. However, he was mistreated in front of everyone by the actor. Aparshakti stated that he was all dressed up, standing near the aisle. Meanwhile, a member of the PR team came to inform him about the ‘last minute changes’ and that he would be introduced separately.

Advertisement

"I kept waiting; 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 30 minutes—the entire trailer launch got over; people left," he shared further, adding how he has reached a stage over the years when he has a say on things around him.

On the work front, Aparshakti was last seen in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2. The film received immense love from the audience. Going further, he will be next seen in Berlin alongside Rahul Bose and Ishwak Singh. Written and directed by Atul Sabharwal, it will be released on September 13 on Zee 5.

ALSO READ: Imran Khan says Bollywood has leaned into ‘stereotypical’ portrayals of masculinity and femininity: ‘Over the past 20 years our cinema…’