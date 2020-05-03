X
Aparshakti Khurana relives his wedding day while shooting for 'Teri Yaari'

Actor Aparshakti Khurana relived his wedding while shooting for his new song "Teri Yaari", as he wore a 'sherwani' he donned during his marriage in the track's music video.
Mumbai
"'Teri Yaari' is really special and close to my heart. It's such a relatable number which talks about love, bonding, emotions and friendship.

"The song is all the more special for me since I'm wearing my wedding day 'sherwani' in it and reliving all the special moments in a way. In fact, in my own wedding, I didn't have 'haldi' celebrations and couldn't even ride a mare, but I finally did it during the shoot of this song," Aparshakti said.

Sung by Aparshakti, Millind Gaba and King Kaazi, "Teri Yaari" is a friendship song, which was shot in Delhi.

On the film front, Aparshakti will be seen in "Helmet", which also features actress Pranutan.

Credits :IANS

