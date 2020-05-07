Aparshakti Khurana reveals the first thing he would do post lockdown

Apart from going back to shoot, "running in an open football field" is the first thing that actor Aparshakti Khurana would like to do once the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

"I have many things to do after the lockdown. Going back to the set would be the first and most important thing, but apart from work, I would love to run in an open football field and breath under the sky. Also, I would love to meet my brother, Ayushmann Khurrana's children, Virajveer and Varushka," Aparshakti told IANS.

During the lockdown, Aparshakti has been busy composing songs and taking narrations over video calls. He recently came up with a song titled "Teri yaari", which he co-sung with Millind Gaba and King Kaazi. This is his second single after "Kudiye ni".

Asked how singing happened to him, Aparshakti shared: "Music has always been an integral part of my life. Even when I was growing up my father used to play flute. I used to play guitar and bhaiya used to play harmonium. But acting has always been on the forefront."

On the film front, Aparshakti will be seen opposite Pranutan in "Helmet". He consider the project very special as it is his first film as a solo lead.

Aparshakti also spoke about his desire to work with his elder brother Ayushmann.

"I really want to collaborate with bhaiya. I am waiting for right script and right project. I also want to work with Ranveer, Ranbir and Arjun. They all are like my brothers, too," he added.

Credits :IANS

