Aparshakti Khurana’s wife Aakriti REVEALS her ‘9 months to 9 days’ pregnancy journey in an emotional VIDEO

It was in the month of June, this year when Aparshakti Khurana left his fans rejoicing by announcing that he and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first child. Now, on Thursday, August 19, Aakriti took to social media to share that the celebrity couple are all set to embrace parenthood in approximately 9 days. While sharing the good news, Aakriti also showcased her pregnancy journey in an emotional clip that has melted several hearts on the internet.

The clip begins with the feature of their positive pregnancy test, soon after excited and flabbergasted reaction of family members can be seen upon receiving the good news. Moreover, Aakriti also added a few mushy moments of her alongside husband Aparshakti Khurana to make the short clip more special. Fans can also see their family members bidding congratulations to the married couple as they embark to achieve another milestone in life together. While sharing the emotional clip, Aakriti Ahuja captioned it as, “From 9MonthsToGo to 9DaysToGo,” before adding Aparshakti’s name with a heart emoticon.

As soon as the clip surfaced on the photo sharing application, fans flooded the comment section with umpteen congratulatory messages. Moreover, sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap said, “The biggest happiest news of our lives!! clearly I am going berserk.” Meanwhile, Mukti Mohan also added, “awwww Congratulations to the entire family! Can’t wait to welcome the baby.”

While announcing their pregnancy news, Aparshakti Khurrana shared a monochrome picture of himself alongside Aakriti. In the photo, the star was seen kissing her baby bump as the soon mommy-to-be glistened with happiness. While sharing the picture, the actor wrote in Hindi, "Lockdown main kaam toh expand ho nahi paya toh humein laga family hi expand kar lete hai (Our work couldn't expand in lockdown, so we thought of expanding our family instead) #PreggerAlert."

