Aparshakti Khurana shares adorable pic with baby Arzoie & it is all about father daughter’s unconditional love

Aparshakti Khurana is enjoying the best phase of his life at the moment. After all, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor had embraced fatherhood for the first time last month with the arrival of his daughter Arzoie. Needless to say, the new daddy is over the moon with this new addition in his life. And while he is busy spending time with his little one, Aparshakti has sent the internet into a meltdown as shared an adorable picture of himself with his newborn princess.

In the pic, Aparshakti was dressed in a rust coloured t-shirt and blue cap. He was seen lying on his bed as he held his little munchkin who was lying on her daddy’s chest as the actor held her carefully. This adorable pic captured a beautiful moment of unconditional love between a father and a daughter as both Aparshakti and Arzoie were seen sleeping peacefully in each other’s company. The Stree actor captioned the image as “#MeriArziyaan @arzoie.a.khurana”. This heartwarming pic had sent the internet into a meltdown in no time and celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Patralekhaa, Sunny Singh, etc were all hearts for it.

Take a look at Aparshakti Khurana’s post:

For the uninitiated, Aparshakti, who had married Aakriti Ahuja in 2014, had announced the arrival of Arzoie on August 27 with an adorable post. Talking about embracing fatherhood, the actor stated, “Growing your family with the love of your life is a great feeling. We were a little stressed about the baby’s birth, but by God’s grace, it went smoothly. I can’t thank God enough for being so kind to us. We feel truly blessed”.

