Aparshakti Khurana shares a video of him dancing while sitting on the dhol

It would be impossible to find a Punjabi sitting idle if there's a dhol on the dance floor, and actor Aparshakti Khurana is no exception to that rule!

On Monday, Aparshakti took to Instagram and posted a throwback video that shows him grooving to Punjabi beats as he sits on a dhol.

"Dhol always lifts me up. Quite literally," Aparshakti wrote.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: " A true Punjabi."

Another one responded: "So much energy."

On the work front, Aparshakti will be seen opposite Pranutan in "Helmet". Also, he is currently exploring his singing skills. During the lockdown, he came up with a song, titled "Teri Yaari".

Also Read Aparshakti Khurana entertains fans by dancing in heels

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×