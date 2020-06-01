Aparshakti Khurana shares a video of him dancing while sitting on the dhol
On Monday, Aparshakti took to Instagram and posted a throwback video that shows him grooving to Punjabi beats as he sits on a dhol.
"Dhol always lifts me up. Quite literally," Aparshakti wrote.
Reacting to the post, a user commented: " A true Punjabi."
Another one responded: "So much energy."
On the work front, Aparshakti will be seen opposite Pranutan in "Helmet". Also, he is currently exploring his singing skills. During the lockdown, he came up with a song, titled "Teri Yaari".
