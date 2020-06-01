Aparshakti Khurana shares a video of him dancing while sitting on the dhol

  1. Home
It would be impossible to find a Punjabi sitting idle if there's a dhol on the dance floor, and actor Aparshakti Khurana is no exception to that rule!
On Monday, Aparshakti took to Instagram and posted a throwback video that shows him grooving to Punjabi beats as he sits on a dhol.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: " A true Punjabi."

Another one responded: "So much energy."

On the work front, Aparshakti will be seen opposite Pranutan in "Helmet". Also, he is currently exploring his singing skills. During the lockdown, he came up with a song, titled "Teri Yaari".

