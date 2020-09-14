Aparshakti Khurana showers birthday love on bro Ayushmann; Shares throwback pic from their first photoshoot

On Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday today, his brother Aparshakti Khurana shared a beautiful post on Instagram and called himself his brother’s first fan.

It is Ayushmann Khurrana's 36th birthday today and the versatile actor is celebrating his special day with his family. To note, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, birthday celebrations have been a sombre affair, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor's family made sure to made it a day to remember for him. In fact, his wife Tahira Kashyap shared a beautiful post from their midnight celebrations on Instagram wherein cake was all smashed all over the birthday boy’s face. Ayushmann looked too cute to handle while Tahira pretended to lick it off his face.

And now, his brother Aparshakti Khurana treated fans with a throwback picture of the Vicky Donor star and it was sheer gold. To note, the pic happened to be from their first photoshoot together. In the pic, Aparshakti and Ayushmann were seen twinning in white and the Stree actor called himself his brother’s first fan. He wrote, "Picture from our first photoshoot together. Our hairstyle might be a little controversial but my love for him was definite and remains so. Always his first fan.Happy birthday bhaiya! @ayushmannk."

On the other hand, several celebrities also took to social media to shower birthday love on Ayushmann including , , , Jitendra Kumar, Amar Kaushik, etc. Katrina wrote, "Happy birthday @ayushmannk. Keep raising the bar with your incredible performances. Have a wonderful year" followed by a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Anushka penned a note for the actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Ayushmann. May you keep pushing boundaries and creating landmarks."

