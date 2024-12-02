Apart from Vikrant Massey, 7 Bollywood actors who went on career break out of nowhere leaving everyone in shock

12th-fail actor Vikrant Massey surprised everyone on the morning of December 2, 2024, when he shared a cryptic post on Instagram. The actor, who began his career in showbiz with TV before entering films in 2013, shared a note expressing gratitude to his fans for their support and mentioned that it was time for him to "recalibrate." He also hinted that fans would see him for the last time in 2025, leaving them in shock and confusion.

His post has sparked discussions about other Bollywood stars who stepped away from the big screen at the height of their fame for various reasons. Here is a list of famous actors who decided to take a break or quit their film careers in the past.

7 Bollywood actors who took a break from acting

1. Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim made her debut at the young age of 13, and her performances in Dangal and Secret Superstar earned her widespread appreciation. However, Wasim surprised the industry in 2019 when she announced her decision to quit acting at the age of 18.

In her social media post, she explained that she had to step away because her work conflicted with her religious beliefs. Despite her brief career, she carved a special space for herself in the industry. Since leaving Bollywood, she has maintained a private life.

2. Imran Khan

Imran Khan, the nephew of Aamir Khan, made a successful debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. He soon became popular in the industry with his charm and diverse roles. He starred in popular films like Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, etc.

However, he stopped working on films in 2015 after a string of flops. He stepped away from the limelight, but recently, he gave interviews and hinted at a possible comeback in the industry.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, has defined a generation with his popular films, from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Veer Zaara and Om Shanti Om, among several others. But, after an underwhelming response to his film Zero in 2018, he took a break to introspect and rethink his choice of films.

He continued to focus on his family and produced films under Red Chillies Entertainment. The superstar made a much-awaited comeback in 2023 with Pathaan and has continued to work in more successful films after that.

4. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut in the successful film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi with SRK at 20. She was at the peak of her career after hits like PK, Sultan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil when she got married to cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 and slowed her pace of doing films.

The couple welcomed a daughter in 2021 and a son in 2024. After welcoming her daughter, she shot for a film Chakda 'Xpress but its release got delayed and it hasn't been released yet. She isn't shooting for new films and has become selective about her projects to focus on her family.

5. Sridevi

During her long career, Sridevi, also known as Bollywood's first female superstar, starred in more than 300 films across different languages. But, she took a 15-year break from films after delivering hits like Chandni and Mr. India. She made the bold move after she married Boney Kapoor in 1996.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, the next year and another daughter, Khushi, in 2000. She made her comeback in films with English Vinglish in 2012 but remained selective about her work till her death in 2018.

6. Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan made her debut at the age of 15 in films and was one of the leading female actresses in the 70s. But, after starring in hit movies like Guddi and Abhimaan, she stepped away from films after marrying Amitabh Bachchan in 1973.

She embraced motherhood with the birth of her children, Shweta and Abhishek, while continuing to focus on her family until her comeback with Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa in 1998. However, she has continued to stay selective about her work.

7. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan, also known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood, slowed down his pace of doing films in the 2000s. He has taken several breaks in his career, but after the lukewarm response to his amicus project, Laal Singh Chaddha, he decided to take another long break.

In his recent interviews, he shared he had decided to quit films to give time to his family, but they made him think otherwise. He will next be seen in the movie Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh in crucial roles.

Which Bollywood star's decision to take a career break surprised you the most?

