Apart from Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan's three other properties sealed; 30 identified as 'high risk contacts'

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. BMC has sealed all the four bungalows owned by the family.

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that they have been tested positive for Coronavirus, and have also tested positive for COVID-19. While fans pray for the speedy recovery of the Bachchan family members, Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K west ward of BMC has confirmed that four of Amitabh's bungalows Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as containment zones. Paparazzi captured government workers sanitising the property a few hours ago.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Mote said, "All four bungalows of Bachchan family named Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as containment zone. We are conducting contact tracing among all staff members, and till now 30 have been identified as high-risk contacts.”

Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC, said 16 staff members at the Bachchan house have been tested. This includes guards and maids. “Total 16 people from the Bachchan family have been tested including guards and maids. Other reports will come tomorrow,” he said. The measures were taken after the 77-year-old legendary superstar confirmed he had contracted the virus. The superstar took to his social media platforms to confirm his health condition and appealed to those who have come in contact with the actor to test themselves and take the necessary steps.

"I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !" he tweeted. Big B and Junior B have been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Pinkvilla prays for the family's speedy recovery. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Hindustan Times

