Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, here’s who are Alia Bhatt’s favourite actors

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actresses of her time. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Gangubai Kathiawadi in which her acting skills are being talked about a lot. Apart from her professional life, the actress makes it to the headlines even every now and then for her wedding news with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. It is said that these two lovebirds are soon going to tie the knot. Well, before that can happen, Alia in a recent rapid-fire revealed her favourite Bollywood actors.

There should be no point in guessing that the first name in her list of favourite actors is that of her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. According to reports, in r/BollyBlindsNGossip Alia has listed down her favourite actors, and apart from Ranbir there are two other names on the list and that is, Ranveer Singh and Allu Arjun. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has worked with Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy and is working on Karan Johar’s next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani too with him. Their on-screen jodi is loved by the fans. Talking about working with Ranbir, she recently wrapped up the filming of their much-awaited movie Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz is that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be getting hitched in April itself and in Mumbai. Pinkvilla exclusively told you that the couple's venue is fixed since the day they decided to get married. And the venue is none other than Kapoor's ancestral home, which is the RK House. Apparently, the venue has been finalized by Ranbir himself. As we all know, Ranbir Kapoor was very close to his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. His parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married at the RK House on January 20, 1980. Therefore, Ranbir too wants to marry his ladylove at the Chembur home. The guestlist of 450 people will be handled by Shaadi Squad wedding planners.

