Apne 2: Anil Sharma to push the shooting of Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby & Karan starrer to 2022?

With the covid situations relaxing a bit Maharastra government has announced the re-opening of theatres. It was only after this that the filmmakers went on a movie announcing spree and a lot of big theatrical releases till the end of 2022 have been lined up. While most of the filmmakers have readily taken this leap of faith hoping that their plans are not disrupted by the third wave. But amidst all this, director Anil Sharma has chosen to be more careful and is not confident about shooting his film Apne 2.

The director, who had hoped to roll Apne 2, starring Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby and Karan Deol — in the UK in September, has done a rethink. A source reveals, “The film has to be shot across London. Since things have only now begun to open up the world over, Anil thought it would be best to push the project by a few months, and shoot when the situation is more conducive. Another factor influencing his decision was Karan’s prep for the movie. The youngster has to pick up boxing. However, the US-based boxer, who was roped in for his training, has been unable to fly down to India.”

For the unversed, this is the second time the family drama has been delayed. Apne 2 is a sequel to the 2007 hit film Apne. Originally, the project was to roll in April this year, but the second wave of the pandemic thwarted the filmmaker’s plans.

Sharma confirms the recent change of plans, saying, “The film has now been pushed. We will start shooting by March 2022.”

ALSO READ: Here’s what Dharmendra has to say on Bobby Deol's latest post about his ‘favourite place’

