‘Apne bachcho ko sambhalein’: Piyush Mishra reacts as Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan makes bail

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son was embroiled in a major controversy after he was booked by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug case. The star kid was in jail for over 3 weeks before he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Friday, October 28. Now, in a recent interaction actor Piyush Mishra was seen sharing his candid opinion over the entire facade.

When asked to comment on Aryan Khan’s bail, Piyush told Hindustan Times that one must learn how to handle their children. He said, “What will be my reaction? Kia usne, usko bail mil gai, bahar aagya wo. Ab Shah Rukh Khan jaane, unka beta jaane ya Sameer Wankhede jaane. Mujhe usse kya matlab hai? Theek hai ho gya. Jo kiya hain wo bhugtenge aap. Apne apne bachcho ko sambhalein, bas yahi hai (He did it, he has got the bail and he is out now. Now Shah Rukh Khan, his son or NCB zonal directorate Sameer Wankhede know better. What have I to do with it? It’s ok, it’s done now. You reap what you sow. Handle your children, that’s it).”

Speaking of the case, Aryan Khan was taken into custody on October 3, hours after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. The superstar’s son was behind the bar for over three weeks, amid this, his bail plea was also rejected twice by the honourable court. However, Thursday, October 28 brought a ray of new hope to SRK’s family as the Bombay High court finally granted bail to the 23-year-old.

However, unfortunately, the star-kid could not leave Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail due to a delay in filing bail paperwork on Friday evening. According to jail officials, if all the bail papers were submitted by 5.35 pm then release could have happened by 7 pm. Previously, ANI tweeted, “Aryan Khan will not be released from the jail today. He will be released tomorrow morning: Arthur Road Jail officials”. Now, the star-kid has to wait until tomorrow to walk out of the jail.

