'Apne mooh se..': Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan has playful reply to fan asking about best film he saw recently

Shah Rukh Khan is currently reveling in the success of his recent release Jawan. The actor has received immense acclaim and love for his performance in the action thriller movie. The film marked Shah Rukh's first collaboration with filmmaker Atlee. He was paired with actress Nayanthara in the movie and their chemistry won the hearts of the viewers. Shah Rukh has expressed his gratitude to his fans for their support many times in the past. Today, he conducted an interactive session in which he answered fun questions asked by fans. He was inquired about the best film he saw recently and King Khan had a plaufyl response.

Shah Rukh Khan on the best film he saw recently

On Friday, September 22, in an Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan questioned Shah Rukh Khan, "What is the best movie you have seen recently.? @iamsrk #AskSRK #Jawan."

SRK had a hilarious response to the query. He said, "All will say I am pompous so this is a joke only….”ab apne mooh se apni tareef kya karoon “ Shaan film ka dialogue hai by the way. #Jawan." Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan praises Jawan cast including Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and himself

Earlier, during the post-release press conference of Jawan held in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts on the cast and crew of the film. He mentioned, “The wonderful Deepika Padukone is stunning, all the ladies in the film are beautiful. I think Vijay Sethupathi is outstanding, aur Sunil Grover kamaal hain, aur mera toh jawab hi nahi. But iss film ke asli heroes and heroines woh technicians hai jinhone isko 4 saal se banaya hai (...Sunil Grover is exceptional, and as for me, well, there's no comparison. But the true heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who have worked on it for the past four years).

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reacts in Pathaan style after fan asks 'Bhai Jawan 1000 cr ki party kaha hogi?'