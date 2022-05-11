Apni beti ko sambhal: Farah Khan reacts to Chunky’s overacting comment on video ft. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday completed 3 years in Bollywood recently and social media was filled with fan comments and wishes for the star. The actress has indeed carved her own place in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Well, we all know Ananya’s father Chunky Panday was known for his comic timing. Trying to mimic his style Farah Khan made a video with the SOTY 2 actress and we bet it will leave you all in splits. But what caught our attention was Chunky and Farah’s comments which were quite entertaining too.

In the video, we can see Ananya Panday getting dressed for a shoot when Farah Khan suddenly comes excitedly shouting that Ananya won a National award for Khaali Peeli. On hearing this, the actress and her team jump with excitement only to see a little serious Farah mimicking Chunky Panday and saying his famous dialogue ‘I’m joking’. Taking to the comments section Chunky wrote, “Farah you should get the Award for Overacting in this Video”. Farah immediately responded, “apni beti ko sambhal pehle.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan, will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. She will be sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the Arjun Varain Singh directorial. Ananya Panday also has a Pan-India film in her kitty. She will be seen in Liger opposite the South sensation Vijay Deverakonda.

Talking about Farah Khan, she was spotted on the sets of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

