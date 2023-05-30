Apoorva Lakhia says producers refused to work with him after he cast Vivek Oberoi in Shootout at Lokhandwala

Vivek Oberoi is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. His performances have been loved by the audience. Back in 2007, Vivek blew everyone's minds with his power-packed act in director Apoorva Lakhia's action thriller Shootout in Lokhandwala. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty in important roles. Recently, Apoorva recalled how producers refused to work with him when he cast Vivek in the film.

Apoorva Lakhia talks about facing backlash during Shootout in Lokhandwala

Back then, Vivek hit headlines for his alleged tiff with Salman Khan. He had called a press conference and revealed that Salman had called him several times and threatened him. Reportedly, there was an unofficial boycott against Vivek in the industry. While speaking to Siddharth Kannan recently, Lakhia revealed that Sanjay and Suniel supported him when he faced difficulties.

Apoorva said, "At that time when I cast Vivek, a lot of producers called me and said ‘replace him or we won’t work with you.’ But I had given a commitment to Vivek, so how do you go back from a commitment? And Sanju sir supported me, Suniel Shetty supported me, Sanjay Gupta supported me. So if there guys are supporting me, I thought why should I think about the future? If Shootout became a hit, whoever rejected me will come back."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vivek Oberoi on bagging his first film 'Company': It took me 15-16 months of struggling

He added that even though Vivek ‘was wrong’, he was a talented actor and hence he hired him. The director shared, "But Vivek was a good actor. Whatever he did was wrong, he shouldn’t have done it, but that does not mean he is not talented. I am hiring for his acting abilities. I am not hiring any person for his personality. He is a professional and he was really good when I was reading with him. I think he did a fantastic job."

In the past, Vivek has spoken about his personal life and how it impacted his career big time. He also revealed that even though Shootout at Lokhandwala became a huge hit, he had no work for a year.

Meanwhile, Vivek will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.