April Fool’s Day 2021: From Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn, 5 Bollywood celebs who played funny pranks on co stars

April Fool’s Day – The word itself has a lot of memories etched to it. This day has always been quite popular among kids and is marked as a day of pulling out pranks. Interestingly, our showbiz industry doesn’t lack behind in this. Bollywood celebrities never cease to make it to headlines and leave the fans by surprise and there are no second thoughts about it. Be it by their films, parties, weddings, red carpet event, fashion statements etc, our celebs certainly ace the art of being in the limelight.

But did you know that there are certain celebrities who own the image of a prankster and have often left people surprised with the tomfoolery? Yes! These superstars, who are otherwise known for their intense line of work are big pranksters on the sets and doesn’t miss a chance to pull out a prank on their co-stars. So, as the world celebrates April Fool’s Day today, we bring you five celebs and their hilarious pranks which they had played on their co-stars while shooting together and left everyone in splits.

Khiladi Kumar is known for his perfect comic timings not just on screen but off the screen too. The superstar shares a great rapport with his co-stars and never miss a chance to pull a prank on them. Interestingly, Akshay’s co-star from Jolly LLB 2, also fell victim to his prank and narrated the same during their promotional stint on The Kapil Sharma Show. According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, a source stated, “Akshay once stole her phone and sent marriage proposals to various Bollywood actors. Huma was mortified when she found out.”. It was reported that she had text those people again to explain her situation.

Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a carefree, fun loving person in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and was seen living every moment to the fullest. The actor is said to have played a hilarious prank on his co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin during the shoot and got them drunk. A source had told Mid-Day, “A song sequence required Kalki and Aditya to drink from shot glasses. As is the usual norm, water was poured into the glasses. But Ranbir decided to replace the water with actual vodka. Both his co-stars were left quite shocked.”

Ajay is known for his intense roles on the silver screen. But off screen, his co-stars often find it hard to dodge his pranks. This is what happened with Ajay’s Son of Sardaar co-star Arjan Bajwa. Recalling the incident, Arjan told Times of India, “It was a whole lot of fun on the sets, and Ajay sir would keep cracking jokes. But I had no idea that he is a master at playing pranks too. One day, he came on the sets and offered us gajar ka halwa, saying that it was one of the best that he had tasted in his life. We were only too happy to have it, only to realize later that it was crushed red chilli powder. The paste actually looked so much like gajar ka halwa. We had a tough time after eating it. But all of it was done in very good humour.”

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist is known for his coffee pranks and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who had made her debut with Aamir’s Dangal also fell prey to it. It happened on the sets of Dangal and while the actress was seen playing a board game on the sets, Aamir sat behind Fatima with a cup of coffee. Although he claimed that the coffee was hot, his mug was empty and soon he pretended to spill it on her head. This left Fatima screaming with fear thinking she had burnt her head.

When Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn had collaborated for Singham Returns, the actor-director duo had decided to play a prank on the team and had reported a spot boy into their confidence. They made the crew believe that the set was haunted and even made the spot boy wear white clothes and behave like a ghost, thus scaring everyone.

