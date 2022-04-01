April Fool's Day 2022: Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar to Ranbir Kapoor; Stars who are the biggest pranksters

It is April’s Fool Day - That one day when you get to unleash your inner child who wishes to prank people and just have a good laugh! Today is the only day when you can jest your friends without feeling guilty and we hope you make full use of this day! Need some inspiration? Well, our beloved celebrities of Tinseltown are always here to help you out. So here are some of our amazing stars who are spectacular pranksters and always have some or the other funny tricks up their sleeves.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor might be calm and composed but he is always up for some fun. During the filming of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, while Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin were supposed to drink water in the scene where they have to chug vodka, Ranbir switched it with real vodka and surprised his co-stars.

Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao calls Aamir Khan ‘an incorrigible prankster’ and rightly so. Raveena Tandon had once revealed that Aamir flung a cup towards her with nothing in it the sets of Andaz Apna Apna (1994), and she shouted thinking it was full of hot tea. Mr Perfectionist appears to like this trick, since he repeated it with his Dangal co-star, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played his daughter.

Akshay Kumar

Well, can you expect anything less from the greatest comedy actor of our era? Akshay loves to play pranks on his co-stars. While shooting for Jolly LLB, Akshay had stole Huma Qureshi’s phone and sent marriage proposals to other celebrities. Our poor victim Huma had to then apologise to the actors and explain the whole situation. Not just Huma, even Lisa Haydon and Sidharth Malhotra have been victims of Akshay’s pranks.

Ajay Devgn

Ace actor Ajay Devgn is an ace prankster too. During the shooting for Singham Returns (2014), filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn fabricated stories and made the whole team believe that their shooting location was haunted in order to scare them. What’s more - they even employed a spot boy roam around in a white gown. Now, we would have loved to be present at this scene!

Vidya Balan

Make way for our prank queen Vidya Balan! She is so widely known for her pranks that when she actually broke down on Kahaani 2 sets, people believed it was one of her many pranks. Talking about Kahaani, during the shooting of the original movie, she even managed to prank filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. She used to hide his phone and then hand it back to him when he was going to call for a replacement.

