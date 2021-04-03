Apurva Asrani announces the end of a 14 year long relationship with Siddhant: We have made mistakes in the way

Senior screenwriter and editor Apurva Asrani took to Instagram and announced the separation from Siddhant with whom he spent 14-long years in a relationship.

Apurva Asrani took to Instagram and announced the end of a 14-year-long relationship with partner Siddhant. Just a few hours ago from announcing the separation, Writer-editor shared a cryptic post about loyalty and how it’s either black and white, not grey. Apurva and Siddhant were one of the first LGBTQ couples to have come out in the open from Bollywood and they had been together for almost a decade and a half.

Apurva shared a long two-part post where he explained his reasons for ending the relationship by writing, “I inform you with a heavy heart that Siddhant and I have separated. I know we have been seen as role models by many in the LGBTQ community, and this is sure to evoke some disappointment, but I must tell you that every day of these 14 years has been important & valuable, and that we have amicable parted way.”

Apurva also wrote that “Same sex couples in India have no reference and no role models to seek inspiration from, and we have made mistakes in the way that we charted our unique path.” Apurva requested everyone to respect the privacy of the couple’s personal life as it is a very difficult time for them. Apurva ended his message with hope and said, “Every one of us seeking love, commitment and a secure home.” Around last year Apurva had bought a home with Siddhant in Goa and had spoken about the humiliation and practical difficulties that a same-sex couple faces when they intend to live in a rented apartment in Mumbai.

