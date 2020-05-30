Apurva Asrani & partner Siddhant purchase new home; Filmmaker urges on normalizing LGBTQ families

Apurva Asrani has opened up on how he and his partner Siddhant pretended to be cousins to rent a house in Mumbai. The two of them have now purchased a new home together.

Apurva Asrani who is known for voicing out his opinions in support of LGBTQ rights has finally opened up on his relationship with partner Siddhant Pillai through the medium of a tweet. The filmmaker and acclaimed writer who has been the brainchild behind the screenplay and editing of multiple movies like Satya, Shahid, and Simran has also revealed how the two of them pretended to be cousins for 13 years so that they could rent a house together.

Apurva has also shared two pictures along with the tweet. He can be seen posing with Siddhant in one of the pictures while the other one shows their initials imprinted on a nameplate that has been hung outside the front door of their new home. Here’s what he has written on his tweet, “For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told 'keep curtains drawn so neighbors don't know 'what' you are'. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbors we are partners. It's time LGBTQ families are normalized too.”

Check out the tweet below:

For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told 'keep curtains drawn so neighbors don't know 'what' you are'. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbors we are partners . It's time LGBTQ families are normalised too. pic.twitter.com/kZ9t9Wnc7i — Apurva (Apurvasrani) May 29, 2020

Apurva Asrani is a known name among the members of the film fraternity. He has also won multiple awards including the National Award for best editing for a bilingual comedy titled Snip! Asrani has also edited the popular web-series titled Made in Heaven that was released in an online streaming platform last year.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×