Apurva Asrani says he respects Anubhav Sinha for calling out the ‘obvious campaign’ against Kartik Aaryan

Film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani took to his Twitter handle to extend his support towards Anubhav Sinha's comments on Kartik Aaryan's film projects. Take a look.

Actor Kartik Aaryan is no longer a part of some of the biggest projects this year, including ’s production and ’s Dostana 2. After several reports claimed that the actor has been dropped from these projects, netizens took to social media to speculate. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also took to his Twitter handle to voice his thoughts on the matter. The Article 15 director explained that the rumours of Kartik's ouster from movie projects seem like a ‘campaign’ against the actor and that he respects the star for keeping his silence.

Now, Apurva Asrani took to his social media handle to extend his support towards the director. The film editor and screenwriter, who has worked on projects like Aligarh, and Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors, shared his respect for the filmmaker. He agreed with the director’s comments and further added that he respects him for ‘calling out’ the alleged campaign against the actor. “I respect Anubhav Sinha for calling out the very obvious campaign against #KartikAaryan,” he wrote in his tweet.

Earlier Dharma Productions had officially announced that Kartik would not be a part of their upcoming production and due to professional circumstances; they decided to maintain a ‘dignified silence’. In his tweet, Anubhav Sinha mentioned that the ‘campaign’ against the actor seemed ‘concerted’ to him. “And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don't talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aaryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet,” he penned.

Also Read| Anubhav Sinha on Kartik Aaryan's ouster from films: This campaign against him seems concerted & bloody unfair

Credits :Apurva Asrani Twitter

Share your comment ×