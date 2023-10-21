Apurva: First look of Tara Sutaria’s survival thriller to be unveiled at Lav Kush Ramlila event at Red Fort

Tara Sutaria made an explosive Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019 and since then she has appeared in some projects. The actress will be next seen in the survival thriller film Apurva which is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The film's first look will be unveiled at New Delhi's Red Fort during the Lav Kush Ramlila event.

Tara Sutaria's Apurva to unveil its first look soon

Apurva stars Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, and Abhishek Banerjee. This will be the first time ever for a Bollywood film to have its first look launched at New Delhi's Red Fort that too during the Lav Kush Ramlila event. The entire cast of the film as well as its director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat will be attending the event where a life-size first look of the survival thriller will be launched.

Ahead of the launch, the film's director gave a statement and said: “We are deeply honored and blessed to be given this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to launch our first communication on this auspicious day of Maha Ashtami at the prestigious Lav Kush Ramlila, one of the biggest and celebrated events of the year!" The first look as well as the official release date of Apurva will be unveiled tomorrow, October 22.

Tara Sutaria on the work front

Tara Sutaria started out acting with television shows like Big Bada Boom, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, and Oye Jassie. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. The film also starred Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff and it turned out to be a critical and commercial dud. After that, she appeared in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavan alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film met with mixed reviews but turned out to be a profitable venture. In 2021, her sole release was Tadap which was Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut film. Last year, Tara had two releases: Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain Returns. Both films failed to create an impact.

