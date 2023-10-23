Apurva First Posters OUT: Tara Sutaria sparks curiosity with intriguing look; film to release on THIS date

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut in 2019's Student of the Year 2 and proceeded to witness an upward career trajectory since then. Up next, the actress is gearing up for Apurva, which is said to be a survival thriller project, helmed by filmmaker Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of actress Tara Sutaria from the film. Also giving fans a glimpse of actors Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee from the upcoming film, the makers also disclosed its release date. Take a look inside!

Tara Sutaria’s first look from Apurva unveiled, release date out

The makers of Apurva announced its release date as November 15 and also unveiled the first look of Sutaria from the film through its poster recently. The actress can be seen in an intriguing avatar as she holds a large blood-drenched knife in the poster. This look of Tara Sutaria undoubtedly sparks a sense of curiosity amongst the viewers.

Notably, talking about her character in the film, Sutaria disclosed how the film is a powerful and thrilling story of an ordinary girl whose courage carves an intriguing journey. “It's the role of a lifetime for me and I am eagerly awaiting audiences to see my transformation in Apurva as we launch our trailer very soon!” Sutaria noted.

Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee’s looks from Apurva also unveiled

The makers of the movie also unveiled the look of actors Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav from the movie. The duo can be seen along with Sutaria in the glimpse provided by the makers of the movie. Take a look below!

Discussing his character in the film, Banerjee highlighted how it is menacing and also said that he found the script to be appealing on the first narration. Actor Rajpal Yadav, who will also be seen in the movie, noted how the audience will see the comedy king in an “unusual” avatar.

More about Apurva

Starring Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles, the story of the film is centered around its main character Apurva, an ordinary girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and will do anything to survive and thrive. Set in Chambal, we're sure that the fans would eagerly look forward to the release of this gritty thriller.

