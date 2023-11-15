Apurva Screening: Prem Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Badshah, Atlee and others attend Tara Sutaria starrer's event

In her brief career, Tara Sutaria worked in a couple of movies after she made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Apurva. Ahead of the release date, the team hosted a special screening of the movie which was attended by some of the big names in Bollywood.

Prem Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Badshah, Atlee, and others attend Tara Sutaria’s Apurva screening

Tara Sutaria has been busy filming the movie survival thriller film Apurva. As the film nears its release date, she is leaving no stone unturned to promote it. At the special screening of the movie, celebs like veteran actor Prem Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, rapper Badshah, filmmaker Atlee Kumar and others were spotted.

The headliner of the film arrived in style wearing a bejeweled beige tube dress with an embellished neckpiece. Tara accessorized her look with some statement rings and a pair of diamond-studded earrings. She wore a pair of see-through heels and added a flush of color to her cheeks. She kept her hair tied in a sleek bun.

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor also arrived at the screening to support Tara and the team of the movie. The Gunday actor was seen sporting an all-black look. With a black graphic t-shirt, he wore a pair of black denims and suede shoes in the same color. In his long hair and heavy bearded style, he looked handsome.

Take a look:

88-year-old veteran actor Prem Chopra was also spotted at the theatre. The Animal actor came to watch the movie rocking an all-black look, accompanied by his aid.

Take a look:

Popular singer and rapper Badshah also graced the venue, also in black. He wore a tiger print full-sleeved shirt and sported a pair of eyewear.

Take a look:

Jawan director Atlee Kumar was also papped at the screening of Apurva. He was accompanied by his wife. The couple were also seen in black outfits.

Take a look:

About the movie Apurva

It’s a thriller film written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The movie which is slated to be released on November 15 on Disney+ Hotstar also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Rajpal Yadav, and others.

