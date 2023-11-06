Apurva star Tara Sutaria REACTS to break up rumors with Aadar Jain; says ‘I’m not in a relationship’

Actress Tara Sutaria is currently gearing up for her next venture Apurva, and has given an update on her dating life. Sutaria had been dating Aadar Jain for a few years and lately, rumors were abuzz that the duo had split ways. Recently, the actress opened up on the rumors and gave an update on her dating life. To know what she said, read on!

Tara Sutaria reacts to breakup rumors with Aadar Jain, reveals how she perceives link-up gossip

The Student Of The Year 2 actress and Aadar Jain were in a relationship for a few years. The duo had kept their relationship on a low scale, however, they did make headlines after being spotted together by the paparazzi on several occasions, including the actress being seen with him at many family functions of the Kapoor family. However, earlier this year, rumors went rife that Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain had parted ways on a good note.

While the actress kept mum on the matter for some time, she has now opened up to News18 Showsha about her dating life and said, “I’m not in a relationship.”

Further elaborating on whether the dating rumors have an impact on her or her parents, the actress said, “No, they don’t bother me. I’ve the coolest parents in the world. When they read all these things about me in the morning, they come to me and we share a nice laugh over a cup of tea. We keep reading about me being paired with X, Y, or Z. This has been happening even before my first film released.”

Delving on the same further, she said that it’s ‘exciting’ how she is often paired with other people and said that whatever is being written about her is ‘cool.’

She further reacted to the same in a light-hearted manner and said how she wishes to be paired with celebrities in real life, however, added that the rumors are false.

Delving into the work front of Tara Sutaria

The actress made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 and proceeded to feature in films including Marjaavaan, Ek Villain Returns, and more. Up next, she will be seen in the thriller project Apurva. Helmed and penned by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will also star Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Sumit Gulati, and Aaditya Gupta alongside Tara. It will stream on Hotstar from November 15.

