Apurva: Tara Sutaria shares radiant PIC; basks in love and appreciation pouring in for her performance

Tara Sutaria stands out as one of the most promising actresses among the younger generation in Bollywood. Beginning her journey with Student of the Year alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, Tara has ventured into diverse genres in her subsequent filmography. Her latest solo project, Apurva, premiered directly on digital platforms on November 15. Overjoyed by the positive reception, Tara took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the appreciative feedback on her performance.

Tara Sutaria shares a joyful picture as she receives an abundance of love for her performance in the movie Apurva

Tara Sutaria recently turned to Instagram to convey her joy and gratitude as her film Apurva was released and garnered an abundance of love and appreciation. She shared an adorable picture, capturing the moment as she sat surrounded by flowers and notes, celebrating with a drink. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude, saying, "Day one… Thank you for sooo many notes, flowers, and tons of love…. #APURVA is now all yours on @disneyplushotstar."

Fan reactions pour in on Tara's post

Tara's post received an outpouring of reactions from her followers. One user praised her performance, saying, "What a brilliant performance.....you really deserve the National Award." Another expressed pride, stating, "APURVA, you nailed it!! And we all want to inform you that we are proud of you and will always be!" Others chimed in with words of encouragement, with comments like, "You deserve all of this and sooo much more" and "I also watched it .....it's fabulous, and you did an amazing job as an artist, keep it up Tara madam." Another follower acknowledged her hard work, saying, "You worked hard and deserve success my friend."

About Apurva

Apurva is a thriller film written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, released on November 15. Alongside Tara, the movie features Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Rajpal Yadav, and others.

