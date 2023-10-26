Apurva Trailer OUT: Tara Sutaria takes center stage in fierce new role in her latest thriller

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday. Since then, she has appeared in several interesting projects. The trailer for Apurva, her upcoming film, was released online today. The highly anticipated trailer for the thriller has created much excitement for the movie.

Apurva trailer out

Today, on October 26th, the much-awaited trailer of Tara Sutaria starrer thriller film Apurva dropped on the internet. The two-minute 25-second trailer starts with a happy couple (played by Tara and Dhairya Karwa) as they are discussing their wedding. After that, she plans to go to Agra to surprise her lover on his birthday. However, things take an ugly turn after she is kidnapped by a bunch of criminals. The rest of the trailer showcases Tara's fight for survival while people are on the lookout for her. It provides glimpses of some of the most interesting scenes from the film.

Check out the trailer!

Taking to Instagram, Tara shared the trailer with the caption, "If fierce had a name, it would be Apurva. A fight for survival like no other, watch this wild and gritty tale only on @disneyplushotstar from Nov 15."

About Apurva

Apurva is written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and stars Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Sumit Gulati and Aaditya Gupta. It will premiere on Disney + Hotstar from November 15th.

Tara, meanwhile, was last seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns and Ahmed Khan's Heropanti 2. Both the films met with mostly mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. Prior to that, she had appeared in films like Marjaavan with Sidharth Malhotra and Tadap with Ahan Shetty.

She started her acting career at a young age with the television show Big Bada Boom. She later acted in shows like The Suit Life of Karan and Kabir, Oye Jassie and Shake It Up. Apart from that, she has also been a part of the reality show Entertainment Ke Lie Kuch Bhi Karega in her teen years. Her debut film Student of the Year 2 met with mixed response and did moderate business on the ticket window.

