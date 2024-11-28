AR Rahman advocates for healing through music over ‘carnal needs’ in first appearance post-divorce; Deets

AR Rahman's announcement of separation from his wife, Saira Banu, after 29 years of marriage left everyone in shock. Recently, the actor made his first appearance after sharing the announcement and discussed how music could play a significant role in healing and 'filling a void' over giving in to carnal needs like 'violence and s*x.'

AR Rahman attended the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 in Goa, where he sat down for a conversation about promoting musical theater. He discussed that music holds a transformative power and can be a potent way to deal with mental health challenges like depression.

He shared that music and storytelling can be a good way to fill an 'emotional void' people experience in the modern day, which can be a good alternative to catering to 'carnal needs like violence and s*x.'

He explained, "That void can be filled by storytellers, by philosophy, by entertaining in a way where you don't even know that you are taking medicine, by not just catering to your carnal needs like violence and sex and all that stuff. There's much more than all that stuff."

Earlier this year, the Oscar-winning composer spoke at the Oxford Union, sharing his experiences with suicidal thoughts he faced in his youth. He mentioned that his mother offered him valuable guidance to "live for others," which he believes can help steer one away from such dark thoughts. He emphasized that supporting others can significantly impact our own lives.

Advertisement

AR Rahman's announcement of separation from Saira Banu raised a lot of rumors and speculations about potential reasons. However, the music composer has maintained calm and is focusing on continuing his work commitments.

On the work front, the 57-year-old singer and music composer has worked on the music for upcoming films like Vicky Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava, Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Last month, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also announced that AR Rahman joined him to compose the musical score for his upcoming series, Gandhi.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman-Saira Banu's lawyer BREAKS SILENCE over use of ‘Hashtag’ in separation announcement post; ‘Hardly anyone uses…’