AR Rahman congratulates R Madhavan; writes 'Liked Rocketry: The Nambi Effect better than Oppenheimer'

On August 24, the 69th National Film Awards were announced and celebs from different industries won big for their immense contribution and top-notch performances. Amongst everyone, R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bagged the Best Feature Film award. While the Internet is celebrating the massive win, singer and composer AR Rahman too couldn't hold himself back from praising R Madhavan. On August 25, he took to social media and congratulated Madhavan, who has also directed the film.

AR Rahman prefers Rocketry: The Nambi Effect over Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

AR Rahman shared a picture of Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan and reposted his review of the film. He wrote, "Congrats Madhavan….I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes ….have to confess now (great timing)… I liked yours better than #Oppenheimer." The Christopher Nolan directorial was released recently and it ended up winning several hearts. The film performed tremendously well at the box office. Have a look:

Rahman shared his old review of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which he posted after watching it during Cannes. It read, "Just watched #Rocketrythenambieffect at Cannes ..Take a bow @ActorMadhavan for bringing a new voice to Indian cinema #changeishere #respecttoIndianscientists."

Meanwhile, Madhavan, who was highly praised by the audience after his film was released in 2022, celebrated the big win with his mother. He took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with her. He dedicated the National Award to his mother and Nambi Narayanan. He wrote in his story, "Wish you the Happiest Birthday yet Amma.. All yours, Appa’s and Nambi Sirs Blessings." Even Nambi Narayanan spoke to ANI and expressed his excitement about the win. He said, "I am really happy and I have no words to express my happiness...I was observing Chandrayaan's success yesterday and today this declaration of the National Award - the nation has accorded its approval for my life's story...I am doubly happy."

Apart from R Madhavan, other actors like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Pankaj Tripathi and Pallavi Joshi too won National Awards for their flawless performances in their respective films.

