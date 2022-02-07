AR Rahman on losing the legendary Lata Mangeshkar: Void will stay forever, all we can do is celebrate & learn

The Indian music fraternity lost its brightest shining star and became a little poorer as Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday. The veteran singer breather her last at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital and left behind a legacy like no other. While several musicians and artistes paid tribute, music maestro AR Rahman called Lata Mangeshkar's demise a void that will remain forever.

In a statement, Rahman said, "Somebody like Lata ji is not just a singer and not just an icon, I think part of her soul's consciousness is India. India is Hindustani music, Urdu poetry, Hindi poetry, Bengali and so many other languages, and this void is going to remain forever for all of us."

He further added that he will value the impact Lata Mangeshkar and her generation of musicians had on him. "Even though we have her songs, not having her is a grief, a void that will be very difficult to fill. I know that there are hundreds and thousands of singers that got inspired by her songs and are still singing and probably taking it much further in their own way, but still I think the impact, the foundation of it along with the generation of hers — Mohammed Rafi Saab, Kishor da, Manna Dey, SD Burman, Salil Chowdhury, Naushad Saab and all those legends — that's something that I really value for rest of my life. All we can do is just celebrate and learn from this legend who’s left. God bless her soul," Rahman said.

Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours on Sunday evening at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

