AR Rahman on Indian films being nominated for international awards; Says 'Wrong movies are being sent'

SS Rajamouli's RRR created history in Indian cinema with its glorious acclaim and applause from audiences and critics. The film, which was released in March 2022, broke several records at the box office and made everyone go gaga over each scene and song with no language barrier at all. The superhit track, Naatu Naatu, which made everyone groove to the beats was awarded with prestigious Oscar under the Best Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. Recently, Oscar-winner and ace music composer AR Rahman shared his views about Indian films being nominated in the Best Foreign Film Category.

AR Rahman says that India sends ‘wrong movies’ for Oscars

Recently in an interview, AR Rahman said that sometimes India sends the 'wrong movies' to compete, only to bow out without earning a nomination or proceeding to win. He said, "Sometimes, I see that our movies go till the Oscar… they don't get it. Wrong movies are being sent for the Oscars. And I am just like DON'T.” He further added that ‘I have to be in Westerner’s shoes to see what’s happening here. I have to be in my shoes to see what they are doing.’

Naatu Naatu creates history

The widely popular song Naatu Naatu is composed by M M Keeravani, penned by Chandrabose, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The song features the lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli. The song created history by becoming the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song Award at the Oscars. Earlier this year, the song bagged several awards on the global stage including Golden Globe in the 'Best Original Song' category.

