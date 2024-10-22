AR Rahman practiced veena at midnight during his honeymoon, recalls brother-in-law: ‘He was composing…’

Actor Rahman, whose sister is married to the renowned composer AR Rahman, recently discussed their contrasting personalities. In an interview, he described Rahman as a more spiritual person than himself and shared a memorable story about how the composer chose to spend his honeymoon. He recalled calling his sister at midnight and discovering that the composer was 'practicing his veena in another room and composing music'.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor was asked about Rahman's personality and their relationship as brothers-in-law. He responded that they are "polar opposites" in character.

He further described Rahman as more reserved and deeply spiritual, while he himself is quite different, comparing their differences to the extremes of north and south. He noted that Rahman is quiet and extremely dedicated.

He recalled a particular incident and said, "I remember, when he got married, he took my sister-in-law for the honeymoon to a hill station. I called them that night; it was just 12 or 1... She answered, she was sleeping already. I asked, ‘Where is Rahman?’ She said, ‘I don’t know’. He was in another room, practicing his veena… He was composing something; he’s that kind of person.”

The actor mentioned that Rahman enjoys his own company and tends to avoid gossip or chatter. He added that he is quite the opposite, explaining that while he doesn’t gossip, he enjoys listening to it.

During a speech at the Oxford Union, he reflected on the universal struggles people face, stating that life is a brief journey and that although everyone is born and eventually leaves this world, the destination remains unknown and depends on each individual’s imagination and beliefs.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner in a recent chat with The Week revealed that he no longer feels the need to seek validation and is now focused on working on big-budget films and non-film projects that align with his creative instincts.

He reflected on his past achievements, stating that although he won Oscars for Jai Ho in Slumdog Millionaire a long time ago, it no longer holds significant value for him. He emphasized that he is now dedicated to creating work that resonates with him and will inspire future generations.

