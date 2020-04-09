AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi unhappy with Masakali 2.0, say 'sad to see original creation insensitively utilised'

The original Masakali song from Delhi 6 was composed by AR Rahman, penned by Prasoon Joshi and sung by Mohit Chauhan. And just like netizens, they were definitely not pleased with the remake.

Taking to Twitter, the award-winning composer took a dig at Masakali 2.0 and shared a note which read, "No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer and a Lyricist supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.” - Lots of love and prayers A.R. Rahman."

Further more, AR Rahmana captioned the note, "Enjoy the original #Masakali ." AR Rahman's sentiments were echoed by thousands of fans who slammed the song's remake. Prasoon Joshi also was clearly happy with the remake as he tweeted, "All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ & singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra."

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

