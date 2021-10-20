AR Rahman’s soundtrack for Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi gets submitted for 64th Grammy Awards

AR Rahman has made Indians proud yet again as his score for the Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi gets submitted for the 64th Grammy Awards. Last night, Rahman took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share this wonderful news with netizens and fans. He wrote, “I am so excited to share that my soundtrack for visual media “MIMI” been has submitted to the 64th GRAMMY®️ Awards, For Your Consideration. Here is a link. Thank You!!' The lead of the film, Kriti Sanon congratulated him for this achievement. Sharing his tweet, she wrote, “Wow!!! Congratulations Sir!!”

Rahman has been the recipient of several prestigious national and international accolades in the past. He has been awarded two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award. Apart from this, he has won several Indian accolades as well. Talking about the soundtrack of Mimi, Rahman and Shreya Ghoshal’s Param Sundari has been a big hit among the masses in recent times. The songs of the film have been penned by lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi starred Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards, Aidan Whytock, and Jacob Smith.

Take a look at AR Rahman and Kriti Sanon’s tweets:

“I am so excited to share that my sound track for visual media "MIMI" been has submitted to the 64th GRAMMY Awards, For Your Consideration. Here is a link. Thank You!! -“https://t.co/zHzaJp8SW0https://t.co/JFVqUChBli — A.R.Rahman #99Songs (@arrahman) October 19, 2021

Utekar’s Mimi is the remake of Samruddhi Porey-helmed 2011 Marathi film titled Mala Aai Vhhaychay. The film narrates the story of a young woman called Mimi who aspires to be a Bollywood actress. She decides to be a surrogate for a white couple so she can live her dreams with the money made in the process. But when the couple flees, Mimi is left to fend for the child with the help of her loved ones. The film released on an OTT platform on 26th July this year.

