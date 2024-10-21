AR Rahman says he no longer feels the need to ‘prove himself’, admits selecting big-budget films for THIS reason: ‘I won the Oscars, but now, who cares?’

Music composer AR Rahman has produced countless hits in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, English, and various other languages since the 1990s. In a recent interview, the singer mentioned that he is now selecting big-budget projects that serve his creative instincts. Rahman also added that he no longer needs to prove himself, stating, 'I won the Oscars a long time ago, but now, who cares?'

Rahman expressed to The Week that he no longer feels the need to validate himself and is now choosing to work on big-budget films and non-film projects that resonate with his creative instincts.

He said, “I won the Oscars (Jai Ho, Slumdog Millionaire) a long time ago, but now, who cares? I am doing work that is close to me and will inspire future generations.”

Rahman also shared that there are two things that tend to irritate him more as he gets older. He noted that his tolerance has decreased and mentioned that he finds selfie requests with a timer and directors who mislead him particularly annoying.

He explained that when directors add bizarre lyrics, he questions whether he would want to perform those lyrics on stage. If the answer is no, he chooses to decline the project.

The singer also talked about the potential of AI, referring to it as a "Frankenstein" because it relies on gathered and often taken knowledge.

When asked how he uses AI in music, Rahman mentioned that while AI can help with mastering tracks, creating a melody still needs a human touch and a thoughtful approach.

He believes that the future will belong to real musicians performing live with their guitars and songs. He added that with digital technology, people will appreciate the little mistakes in live performances even more, saying things like, "Oh, it's real; look, he's out of tune."

Looking ahead at his upcoming projects, he has Chhaava, Lahore 1947, Tere Ishk Mein, Ramayana, and Kamal Aur Meena in Hindi. Additionally, he is composing for Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari's silent film, Gandhi Talks, as well as for Shekhar Kapur's Ebony McQueen.

