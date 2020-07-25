AR Rahman says there’s a gang working against him in Bollywood; Shares what Dil Bechara director told him

AR Rahman, who recently is being praised for Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s Dil Bechara’s music, opened up about why he is doing less Hindi films and more South films. He even said that some people are spreading false rumours about him in Bollywood.

One of the most renowned names in the world of music is AR Rahman. The Oscar-award winning composer is known for his stellar music and more recently, he composed the tunes for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara. However, in a recent chat the music maestro opened up about why he does very few Bollywood films and more of South cinema. Rahman, whose current songs from Dil Bechara are trending chartbusters, said that there is a gang in Bollywood that is spreading false information about him.

In a chat with Radio Mirchi, Rahman said that when he met Mukesh Chhabra for Dil Bechara, the director informed him that several people had told him not to go to the music composer and that they had shared some stories about him. Further, Rahman said that when he got to know about all this from Mukesh, he understood why he is doing less Hindi films. He further explained that only because a certain gang is working against him, he is doing only dark movies.

Talking about it, Rahman said, “I don’t say no to good movies, but I think there is a gang, which, due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumours. When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He told me, ‘Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to him (AR Rahman) and they told me stories after stories.’ I heard that, and I realised, yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work in Hindi films) and why the good movies are not coming to me. I am doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm.”

He further said that he believes in destiny and that everything that he gets comes from God. He further urged that everyone is welcome to him and that people should continue to make good movies. Rahman said, “People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine, because I believe in destiny, and I believe that everything comes from God.”

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Dil Bechara has several songs and all of them have been composed by AR Rahman. The composer has crooned Dil Bechara's title track that features Sushant and his fans have loved every bit of it. Rahman recently paid a tribute to Sushant with all his singers from Dil Bechara and the video of the virtual tribute went viral on social media.

