AR Rahman sends legal notice to Association of Surgeons of India, demands Rs 10 crore in return; here's why

Singer and music composer AR Rahman has been mesmerizing audiences with his soulful music over the years. Treating music lovers with his timeless melodies, the singer in a rare sight had found himself in a controversy over the mismanagement at the Chennai concert. After that, it was reported that the Surgeons Association filed a complaint against the Oscar-winning music composer. As per the latest reports, Rahman in return, has now slapped the organization with a defamation case of Rs.10 crore.

AR Rahman summons ASI with a legal defamation notice

As per a report published in The Times of India, in the legal notice issued to the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI), AR Rahman has demanded Rs. 10 crore as compensation for what he claims is defamation of his name and reputation. The singer has denied all the allegations levied against him and asked the association to withdraw the complaint against him within three days. A four-page reply has been issued by the singer via his lawyer, in which the Kun Faya Kun singer stated he never entered into any contractual obligation with the association. "The amount claimed was never paid to me, but to a third party, Senthilvelan and a group of companies of Senthilvelan. Knowing fully that the association has no money transaction with me, they have chosen to drag me into the controversy,” Rahman claimed, as per the report published by the daily.

It has further been stated that if the association fails to pay the compensation, the musician will resort to legal and criminal action. It has been claimed that their contract stated that the advance amount would not be refunded in case the event gets canceled.

The musician has alleged that the complaint has been filed to tarnish his reputation. Thus, if an apology is not issued within 15 days, compensation of 10 crore rupees will be sought.

About the case

For the unversed, the matter pertains to September 27, when the surgeons' association filed a complaint against the renowned music composer, AR Rahman, at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office. The complaint was filed on the grounds of an annual program that was held in 2018 on behalf of the Society of Surgeons.

It was claimed that AR Rahman was paid Rs. 29.5 lakh as an advance for the music program; however, the concert was canceled because the then Tamil Nadu government had not permitted the musical program. While the association demanded the amount back, the team of musicians gave them the check, which bounced. Later, Senthil, an executive of the Surgeons Association, lodged a complaint demanding action against AR Rahman and his secretary.

