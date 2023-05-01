AR Rahman’s live concert in Pune stopped midway by Police; Fans express disappointment

Oscar-winner and ace music composer AR Rahman performed live at a concert in Pune on Sunday. However, the Pune police walked up to the stage and stopped the concert midway. News Agency ANI tweeted about the incident during the wee hours of Sunday. A video from the concert surfaced on the internet which soon went viral. Fans expressed their anguish. Later, Pune police issued a clarification for their action.

AR Rahman’s concert stopped midway

AR Rahman’s concert on Sunday took place at the Raja Bahadur Mill area in Pune. While the original timings of the concert were from 8 pm to 10 pm, the singer continued singing beyond 10 pm. A video is doing the rounds on the internet where police officers are seen walking up the stage and talking to the singer, post which the singer leaves the stage. AR Rahman was reportedly performing the hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya when he was stopped midway. The report in ANI stated that the singer continued to perform beyond the permissible time of 10 pm.

For the unversed, the Supreme Court banned the use of music systems in public places between 10 pm to 6 am (except in cases of public emergencies) in July 2005.

However, fans are disappointed with how the situation was handled, and many took to social media to express it. One user wrote, “Extremely disappointing of #PunePolice to shut down #ARRahman ‘s concert in #Pune at 10.14PM. While the rule of 10pm cutoff is understood, this is nt how a visiting artist of his stature should hav been treated. He was almost on his finale song when this happened.” Another wrote, “The concert by the team was really good. But the arrangements were the worst. The concert was ended abruptly. A projection was created right in the center of the show. Blocking the entire view of the stage.”

About AR Rahman

He is widely known for his work, not just in Hindi and Tamil films, but also in a number of regional films and international productions. AR Rahman has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, two of India's highest national civilian honours, as well as numerous other accolades and awards for his exemplary musical prowess. He is a winner of 6 National Film Awards, 2 Academy Awards, 2 Grammy Awards, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe Award, among many others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas go on a dinner date in New York ahead of Met Gala; Fans can't wait to see them